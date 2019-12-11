Exhibition of Works by Halina Donarska

artist, painter - Halina Bendnarska Source: image: B. Zongollowicz
The West Winds Community Center in Woodbridge, Tasmania, is showing an exhibition of paintings by Halina Donarska. Before she devoted herself to painting she was a photographer. She died on August 23. She was 88 years old. In 2011, Bogumiła Żongołłowicz interviewed Halina Donarska. Tomorrow Thursday, December 12, 2019, is the last day to see the exhibition.
