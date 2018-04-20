SBS Polish

Extracellular vesicles - the Future of Cancer Treatment

Extracellular Vesicles

Published 20 April 2018 at 2:53pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 2:57pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Researchers at the University of Sydney have established a method to identify individual nano-particles released by human cells, opening the way for them to become diagnostic tools in the early-detection of cancers, dementia and kidney disease - says Professor Wojciech Chrzanowski.

