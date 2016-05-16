SBS Polish

FACE OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Published 16 May 2016 at 4:13pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Violence against women and their children is a serious issue in Australia. 1 in 3 women has been a victim of physical or sexual violence, since the age of 15, by someone known to them. (2012 Personal Safety Survey, ABS) 1 woman dies almost every week at the hands of a current or former partner. (2015 Australian Institute of Criminology report)www.respect.gov.au/the-issue

