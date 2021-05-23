SBS PolishOther ways to listen Farewell to Marian Pawlik ...Play08:30SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: Foto:Bogdan PlatekGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.58MB)Published 23 May 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 5:06pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBS On May 22 at the Polish Club 'Syrena' in Rowville, a farewell ceremony took place, in memory of Marian Pawlik OAM, President of the Polish Community Council in Victoria, who passed away 10 month ago.Published 23 May 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 5:06pmBy Dariusz BuchowieckiSource: SBSAmbasador RP w Australii Michal Kolodziejski przekazuje wysokie odznaczenie państwowe na ręce Barbary Pawlik i wnuka Mariana Pawlika... Source: Foto:Bogdan Platek Source: Foto:Bogdan PlatekShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022