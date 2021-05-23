SBS Polish

Farewell to Marian Pawlik ...

SBS Polish

Marian Pawlik OAM

Source: Foto:Bogdan Platek

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 5:06pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

On May 22 at the Polish Club 'Syrena' in Rowville, a farewell ceremony took place, in memory of Marian Pawlik OAM, President of the Polish Community Council in Victoria, who passed away 10 month ago.

Published 23 May 2021 at 5:02pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 5:06pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Marian Pawlik OAM
Ambasador RP w Australii Michal Kolodziejski przekazuje wysokie odznaczenie państwowe na ręce Barbary Pawlik i wnuka Mariana Pawlika... Source: Foto:Bogdan Platek


Marian Pawlik OAM
Source: Foto:Bogdan Platek


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022