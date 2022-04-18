SBS Polish

Father Jan Jaworski's mission in Kundiawa, Papua New Guinea - part 2

"Dini Coral" by Brendan Esposito. Dini Coral from Kundiawa in Simbu Province has been accused of being a "sanguma" or witch. Sheutal attacks. (Fairfax Media) Source: Fairfax Media

Published 18 April 2022 at 4:31pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Father Jan Jaworski talks about the plans to build a care center for the homeless as well as the physically and mentally disabled people in Kundiawa.The project also aims to reduce the crime rate in the city. Witchcraft and folk beliefs play a key role in the behavior of the tribal population.

