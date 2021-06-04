SBS Polish

Father of dr. Karl Kruszelnicki was born in Lviv ...

SBS Polish

karl kruszelnicki

Na zdjęciu dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz z dr. Karlem Kruszelnickim, synem Ludwika. Source: Fot. Roman Kokoszka

Published 4 June 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 4 June 2021 at 4:24pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Dr. Bogumiła Żongołłowicz talks about 40th anniversary of the death of Ludwik Kruszelnicki, "Lwowiak from Wollongong", former member of the Lviv Sports Club "Pogoń", lawyer and journalist, publishing articles in Tygodnik Katolicki and Tygodnik Polski in Melbourne and Radio Free Europe.

