Father of dr. Karl Kruszelnicki was born in Lviv ...

Na zdjęciu dr Bogumiła Żongołłowicz z dr. Karlem Kruszelnickim, synem Ludwika. Source: Fot. Roman Kokoszka
Published 4 June 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 4 June 2021 at 4:24pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Source: SBS
Dr. Bogumiła Żongołłowicz talks about 40th anniversary of the death of Ludwik Kruszelnicki, "Lwowiak from Wollongong", former member of the Lviv Sports Club "Pogoń", lawyer and journalist, publishing articles in Tygodnik Katolicki and Tygodnik Polski in Melbourne and Radio Free Europe.
