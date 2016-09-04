SBS Polish

Father of the year 2016

Henryk Karczmarczuk with wife

Henryk Karczmarczuk with wife Source: SBS

Published 4 September 2016 at 4:48pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 5:15pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Henryk Karczmarczuk received a title "Father of the year 2016".Nominated by the Polish Association of the Poles from Eastern suburbs of Melbourne, at the annual Father`s Ball in Rowville.

