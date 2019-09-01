SBS Polish

Father of the Year 2019

Eugeniusz Domanski

The Father of the Year 2019, Eugeniusz Domanski with the family. Source: SBS

Published 1 September 2019 at 3:54pm, updated 1 September 2019 at 4:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
On the Father's day we asked the Father of the Year 2019, Eugeniusz Domanski, about his life experience. The Father's Ball in Rowville was organized by the Association of Poles of Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne.

