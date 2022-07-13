SBS Polish

Festival of Extraordinary Films in Sandomierz

SBS Polish

Festiwal Filmóe NieZwykłych

Source: Festiwal Filmów Nieżwykłych

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2022 at 12:13am, updated 14 July 2022 at 10:04am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

The Extraordinary Film Festival has ended in Sandomierz. Katarzyna Kubacka-Seweryn, the founder and organizer, as well as the president of the Culture and Art Foundation "I'm like this", will tell us about the idea of the festival and community needs.

Published 14 July 2022 at 12:13am, updated 14 July 2022 at 10:04am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022