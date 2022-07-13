Festival of Extraordinary Films in Sandomierz

Source: Festiwal Filmów Nieżwykłych
Published 14 July 2022 at 12:13am, updated 14 July 2022 at 10:04am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The Extraordinary Film Festival has ended in Sandomierz. Katarzyna Kubacka-Seweryn, the founder and organizer, as well as the president of the Culture and Art Foundation "I'm like this", will tell us about the idea of the festival and community needs.
