“Fighting and Suffering. Polish citizens during World War II”

exhibition WW II

Boy on the rubble Source: AP Photo/Julien Bryan

Published 25 August 2019 at 5:48pm, updated 25 August 2019 at 5:57pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Marian Pawlik OAM , President of Polish Community Council of Victoria is providing information about official launch of the Exhibition “Fighting and Suffering. Polish citizens during World War II” at the Parliament House in Melbourne, Queen’s Hall, on Thursday, 29 August (1pm). The project is organized jointly with the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Canberra.

Available in other languages
