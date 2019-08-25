Boy on the rubble Source: AP Photo/Julien Bryan
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Marian Pawlik OAM , President of Polish Community Council of Victoria is providing information about official launch of the Exhibition “Fighting and Suffering. Polish citizens during World War II” at the Parliament House in Melbourne, Queen’s Hall, on Thursday, 29 August (1pm). The project is organized jointly with the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Canberra.
