Film '7hectares back' - showing in EFFA'21 film festival

Dorota Migas-Mazur

Source: Dorota Migas Mazur

Published 20 October 2021 at 4:27pm, updated 20 October 2021 at 4:30pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Polish filmmakers, Dorota and Robert Migas-Mazur, talk about their documentary, which can be seen at the EFFA '21 festival until November 14th.The festival is open to viewers throughout Australia and New Zealand, with the selected program available worldwide.

Environmental Film Festival Australia returns with EFFA '21.Held completely online, the 12th annual volunteer-led festival invites you to travel with a series of thought-provoking videos designed to inspire and engage audiences in Australia and beyond. EFFA '21 encourages you to explore the world and connect with environmental issues.

