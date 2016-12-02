SBS Polish

Film "Planet Single" in Australia

SBS Polish

Creators of the film

Creators of the film Source: Joanna T

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 3:20pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Joanna Todisco recorded a meeting with the creators of the movie "Planet Single" during the recent Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.About the film talks: co-writer and producer Michal Chaciński, film director Mitja Okorn, actress Agnieszka Wiedlocha and production designer Melania Melak.

Published 2 December 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 3:20pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The film will be shown in Sydney on December 11 th , at 14:00 Hoyts Cinema 2 - Bankstown and

in Melbourne, also on December 11 th, at 16:00 ACMI Cinemas - Federation Square





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...