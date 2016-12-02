Film "Planet Single" in Australia

Published 2 December 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 2 December 2016 at 3:20pm
By Joanna Todisco
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Joanna Todisco recorded a meeting with the creators of the movie "Planet Single" during the recent Polish Film Festival in Gdynia.About the film talks: co-writer and producer Michal Chaciński, film director Mitja Okorn, actress Agnieszka Wiedlocha and production designer Melania Melak.
The film will be shown in Sydney on December 11 th , at 14:00 Hoyts Cinema 2 - Bankstown and
in Melbourne, also on December 11 th, at 16:00 ACMI Cinemas - Federation Square