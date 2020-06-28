SBS Polish

Film review: 'After life'

SBS Polish

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais in 'After life' on Netflix Source: Netflix

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ricky Gervais plays the middle-aged guy from a provincial town by the sea. Cynicism, sarcasm and irony ... a black humor typical of the actor.

Published 28 June 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...