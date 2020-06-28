Film review: 'After life'

Ricky Gervais in 'After life' on Netflix Source: Netflix
Published 28 June 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ricky Gervais plays the middle-aged guy from a provincial town by the sea. Cynicism, sarcasm and irony ... a black humor typical of the actor.
Published 28 June 2020 at 4:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share