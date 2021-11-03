Film review "Hiacynt"

Source: www.krycha.com
Published 3 November 2021 at 3:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
"" Hiacynt ", a film recently presented at the New Horizons Festival and at the 46th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, was recently debuted on the Netflix platform promising to be one of the greatest Polish hits of recent years. Should we expect good cinema?
Published 3 November 2021 at 3:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share