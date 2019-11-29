SBS Polish

Film review: 'Judy'

SBS Polish

film Judy

Renée Zellweger in the film 'Judy' Source: Film Judy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thirty years after she starred in The Wizard of Oz, very popular actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the 'Talk of the Town' nightclub ... a film about the difficult life of a famous actress.

Published 29 November 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...