Film about Queen Elizabeth II on SBS On Demand

Elizabeth - Documentary

Published 12 September 2022 at 4:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
The document 'Elizabeth' - Elizabeth II was the longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain. This eight-part series features statements from prime ministers, royalty and closest friends, the documentary shows a uniquely personal image of Elizabeth, a woman, mother, queen.

