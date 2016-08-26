SBS Polish

Finding jobs can be tough for even highly skilled migrants

SBS Polish

Mahmoud Aghiorly

Mahmoud Aghiorly Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2016 at 5:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Magda Dejneka, Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This year, 190-thousand people will migrate to Australia permanently. About two-thirds of those will be skilled migrants, many with successful careers overseas. But as ... reports, finding work in their chosen field in Australia isn't always easy.

Published 26 August 2016 at 5:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:36pm
By Magda Dejneka, Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
By Sacha Payne as part of a special SBS series exploring immigration.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...