First Contact returns to SBS

Bawaka Homeland, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory - First Contact - Series 2

Bawaka Homeland, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory - First Contact - Series 2 Source: David Dare Parker

Published 21 November 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 22 November 2016 at 9:37am
The First Contact series are coming back. Guided, by journalist Ray Martin, six Aussie celebrities will spend one month in the heart of Aboriginal Australia, from the Kimberley to the Northern Territories. They will be confronted by poverty, alcoholism, depression, suicide and violence.

