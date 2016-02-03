Source: Exit Theatre
Published 3 February 2016 at 3:08pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 1:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Kristof Kaczmerek from "Exit" Theatre talks about a two-act drama FLY GUARDIAN written by an accomplished Polish playwrighter and script writer, Radoslaw Figura.Cast includes Luke Lennox (The Young), Suhasini Seelin (Maria) and Kristof Kaczmarek (The Old), who also directs .
