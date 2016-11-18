Food Safety in Australia

SBS Polish

Published 18 November 2016 at 2:23pm, updated 18 November 2016 at 2:25pm
By Shamsher Kainth, Magda Dejneka
Last year, SBS Radio's Punjabi program began getting emails, photos and social-media posts from listeners complaining of foods bought at South Asian grocery stores around Australia. The foods, they said, were mouldy or smelled foul. The complaints triggered a months-long investigation by the program that has uncovered a potentially far deeper issue.

