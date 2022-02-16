Foreign Minister of Lithuania - about hard sanctions on Russia

During a visit to Australia from 8 to 10 February, Minister Landsbergis opened Lithuania’s embassy in Canberra and spoke at National Press Club of Australia Source: SBS
Gabrielius Landsbergis visited Australia during the time of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Can the West and Australia help in the effort to stabilize the situation in Ukraine and how? The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania spoke at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra.
