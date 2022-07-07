SBS Polish

Forum on bilingual education

Polish Forum on bilingualism

Source: ZNP in NSW

Published 7 July 2022 at 1:45pm, updated 8 July 2022 at 1:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
The Association of Polish Teachers in NSW cordially invites all teachers and coordinators of Polish Saturday Schools as well as interested parents and grandparents to a Discussion Forum: WE SUPPORT BILINGUAL EDUCATION. The forum will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 1.00 p.m. at the Polish Club in Bankstown - admission is free. For more information, contact Marianna Łacek mlacek@optusnet.com.au

