SBS Polish

French Open 2018

SBS Polish

2017 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Paris. France.

SBS brings you the 2018 French Open Live, free and in HD. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images Source: Corbis Sport

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2018 at 5:12pm, updated 3 June 2018 at 5:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Highlights of the first week of French Open, grand slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros courts in Paris. Piotr Haczek, our tennis expert, talks about Polish players.

Published 3 June 2018 at 5:12pm, updated 3 June 2018 at 5:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...