SBS Polish

"From Poland to Wherever in the World"

SBS Polish

Lucyna Artymiuk

Lucyna Artymiuk Source: Lucyna Artymiuk

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2016 at 3:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"From Poland to wherever in the worldstory of the Polish airman Jan Artymiuk , written by his daughter, Lucyna Artymiuk, part1

Published 9 March 2016 at 3:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Book launch

From Poland 'to wherever in the world'

Come and hear from the author Lucyna Artymiuk

 

Sunday 13 March 3pm

Auditorium

Polish Club Ashfield

 

Adults $10

Concession $8

Tickets sold on the door

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...