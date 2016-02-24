Gagpacking - Stand-up Comedy

SBS Polish

Piotr Szumowski

Piotr Szumowski

Published 24 February 2016
By Dorota Banasiak
Peter Szumowski travels around the world with English Stand-Up Comedy from Poland.

This will be a 60 minute stand-up comedy show full with a lot jokes and stories about travellling.

Peter Szumowski has been perfecting his craft for over 5 years, both in English and Polish. During this time he won many awards (that You have not heard about, so really no point writing this, but hey, whatever) and has been on Comedy Central and Polish National TV. He helped establish the comedy scene in Poland and organised the first shows in Poland for English speaking comedians, wrote for and organised other national comedic events (such as roasts of Polish celebreties, gallery oppenings etc.) He performed in small clubs as well as filled in venues of a thousand people.This year Peter set out to complete his life project, aka, an endless trip around the world during which he does stand-up comedy in every place possible. So far he's done 20 shows in the Balkan region, toured India for 1 month and headlined shows in South East Asia. Already performing in Perth & Fremantle, Australia here he comes!When?25.02; at 19.00 26.02; at 19.0027.02; at 17.3028.02; at 20.00Where?Worldsend, 208 Hindley street, ADELAIDETickets?

 





