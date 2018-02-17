Gala Ball in Melbourne

Marian Pawlik OAM, Mr. Nick Wakeling MP Source: SBS
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Polish Community Council Of Victoria President's Gala Ball took place in Polish House "Syrena" in Rowville on Saturday 10 February 2018. At the event Mr. Nick Wakeling MP, Shadow Minister for Environment int he Victorian parliament, was decorated by Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Michal Kolodziejski ...a Knight`s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta.
