Gala Night at Polish Film Festival in Melbourne

Organizers of Festival Source: Polish Cinema in Australia
Published 14 October 2018 at 5:40pm, updated 14 October 2018 at 5:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Gala Night took place at Rowville two weeks before 6th Polish Film Festival in Melbourne. This year's festival will take place in Melbourne on 18 - 28 October, at ACMI and Classic Cinemas.
