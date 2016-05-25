Gay Apology

SBS Polish

Published 25 May 2016 at 5:33pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 10:32am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The state of Victoria has issued a formal apology to people affected by decade-old laws that made homosexuality a criminal offence. Premier Daniel Andrew's statement -- delivered to an audience in parliament that included men who were jailed for being gay -- is believed to be a world first.

