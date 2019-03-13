George Pell - 6 Years in Prison

SBS Polish

Source: AAP

Published 13 March 2019 at 4:37pm, updated 13 March 2019 at 4:44pm
Source: SBS
Disgraced Catholic cardinal George Pell has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing two choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s. The 77-year-old showed no emotion as the sentence was handed down, but there was plenty outside the court from campaigners for survivors of child sexual abuse.

