George Pell - 6 Years in Prison

Disgraced Catholic cardinal George Pell has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing two choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s. The 77-year-old showed no emotion as the sentence was handed down, but there was plenty outside the court from campaigners for survivors of child sexual abuse.
