Gladys Berejiklian re-elected as New South Wales Premier

Gladys Berejiklian celebrates the NSW Liberal party win of the 2019 New South Wales election Source: AAP
Published 24 March 2019 at 4:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:03pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Berejiklian government has held on to power in New South Wales, making Gladys Berejiklian the state's first elected female premier. With counting continuing, the Coalition appears to have won 46 of the 47 seats they need, meaning they could return as a minority government. If they fall short, Ms Berejiklian has already secured the confidence of three returning independents.
