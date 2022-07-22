Global economy and more sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans address a conference at EU headquaters. Source: (AAP)
Published 22 July 2022 at 7:20pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
While EU imposes more severe sanctions on Russia the world observes the energy crisis, rising inflation and surging prices. Will the new sanctions be effective and how far will Russia go in the conflict in Ukraine?
Published 22 July 2022 at 7:20pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share