Going back to the traditional women's crafts

Published 8 September 2021 at 3:29pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Kasia Jacquot, a Polish artist from Sydney, places Polish folk patterns on fabrics, allowing women in handicraft workshops to travel back in time to their childhood and youth, when grandmothers knitted and mums mended socks. The fabric handcrafted by Kasia Jacquot is shown in the latest series "9 Perfect Strangers" with Nicole Kidman.
