"Golden Kangaroo" 41 Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

Złoty Kangur

Jan P.Matuszyński, reżyser lfilmu „Ostatnia rodzina" Source: T. Matkowski

Published 25 September 2016 at 4:23pm, updated 26 September 2016 at 3:52pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Tadeusz Matkowski (Puma Media) - initiator and founder of an Australian award "Golden Kangaroo" talks about the award for the film "The last family" by director Jan P.Matuszynski.

