SBS Polish

"Golden Kangaroo" at Gdynia Film Festival

SBS Polish

"Golden Kangaroo"

"Golden Kangaroo" Source: T. Matkowski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2016 at 5:08pm, updated 22 September 2016 at 12:43pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Joanna Todisco report from 41 Polish Film Festival in Gdynia. SBS Radio broadcaster is also a juror of "Golden Kangaroo" Australian award by Puma Media ,Tadeusz Matkowski, initiator and founder of the award.

Published 18 September 2016 at 5:08pm, updated 22 September 2016 at 12:43pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...