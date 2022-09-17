SBS Polish

Golden Lions award for Agnieszka Smoczyńska's film "The Silent Twins"

gdynia festiwal.jpg

47th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

Published 18 September 2022 at 9:26am, updated 18 September 2022 at 12:10pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Agnieszka Smoczyńska's "The Silent Twins" wins Golden Lions for the best film at the 47th Polish Film Festival. Silver Lions for "Filip" Michał Kwieciński. Jerzy Domaradzki, chairman of the jury, speaks about the festival awards especially for Radio SBS.

Złote Lwy dla "The Silent Twins" Agnieszki Smoczyńskiej na Festiwalu filmowym w Gdyni