Gosia Dobrowolska about a film set in Poland

Andrzej Slowicki

Source: Andrzej Slowicki

Published 13 February 2022 at 3:55pm
Gosia Dobrowolska, a famous Australian-Polish actress tells about her impressions of working on the film set in Poland.

