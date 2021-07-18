SBS Polish

Gosia Włodarczak presents 'Frost and Shadow Drawing'

Gosia Wlodarczak

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz i Gosia Włodarczak Source: Zdj. Ze zbiorów Bogumiły Żongołłowicz

Published 18 July 2021 at 5:27pm, updated 18 July 2021 at 5:33pm
By Dr Bogumiła Zongołłowicz
Frost and Shadow Drawing is a project by Gosia Wlodarczak at The Royal Arcade in Melbourne. On the first day of the three-week project, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, Bogumiła Żongołłowicz did an interview with the artist.

