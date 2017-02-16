SBS Polish

Grifith - Sydney - Letters

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz

Published 17 February 2017 at 9:18am
By Joanna Todisco
Available in other languages

A book by Bogumila Zongollowicz - a collection of letters by Zbigniew Jasinski and Roman Gronowski written i years 1954 -1959.

Oficyna Wydawnicza Kucharski 2017

www.oficynamjk.com.pl





