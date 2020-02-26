SBS Polish

Half a million$$! Isn't it too much for a pensioner?

Aged Care

Published 26 February 2020 at 4:43pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 9:53am
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

The stakes are high and so are the the deposits payable if you need to get your loved one into an Aged Care Facility, says financial adviser Michał Brandt.

The information discussed in this material is for a general reference only and does not take into account individual situations, needs or goals of individual persons. The circumstances of each person are different and you should contact your financial advisor directly to consider whether these concepts apply to your particular circumstances.
