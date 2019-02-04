Happy New Lunar Year 2019

To Celebrate Lunar New Year with gold colored pig paper art for the Year of the Pig 2019 Source: Digital Vision Vectors
Published 4 February 2019 at 4:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:13pm
By Anna Sadurska, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
It's goodbye to the Year of the Dog and an enthusiastic welcome to the Year of the Pig. February 5 marks the New Year for a billion people from China to Singapore, Korea, Vietnam and beyond.
