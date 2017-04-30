The title is from the speech of Polish President Ignacy Mościcki, speaking at Piłsudski's 1935 funeral.
'He was king of our hearts and ruler of our will'
The filmmakers Andrzej Siedlecki and Riho-Okagami Siedlecka are cordially inviting to the premiere of their movie : "Piłsudski. Dla Polski żyć". Polish Consulate General, Sydney, Friday, May 12 19.00
