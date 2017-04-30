'He was king of our hearts and ruler of our will'

Published 30 April 2017
By Anna Sadurska
The filmmakers Andrzej Siedlecki and Riho-Okagami Siedlecka are cordially inviting to the premiere of their movie : "Piłsudski. Dla Polski żyć". Polish Consulate General, Sydney, Friday, May 12 19.00

The title is from the speech of Polish President Ignacy Mościcki, speaking at Piłsudski's 1935 funeral.

 





