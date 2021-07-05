Heal Country! is the theme for NAIDOC Week 2021.

Source: Getty images
Published 5 July 2021 at 4:34pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Magda Dejneka, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS
NAIDOC Week is a prominent event on the Australian calendar. We celebrate NAIDOC week each July to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. We explore how you can visit and show respect for Aboriginal sites of significance that are within easy reach of our cities.
