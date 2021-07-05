SBS Polish

Heal Country! is the theme for NAIDOC Week 2021.

SBS Polish

NAIDOC Week

Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2021 at 4:34pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Magda Dejneka, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS

NAIDOC Week is a prominent event on the Australian calendar. We celebrate NAIDOC week each July to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. We explore how you can visit and show respect for Aboriginal sites of significance that are within easy reach of our cities.

Published 5 July 2021 at 4:34pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Magda Dejneka, Melissa Compagnoni
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022