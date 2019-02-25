HEALTH BONES

Source: AAP
Published 25 February 2019 at 3:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:18pm
By Anna Sadurska, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Modern lifestyles are increasingly leading us to spend long periods of time sitting - be it at work, watching the TV or driving. Researchers are to examine if this prolonged physical inactivity is putting us at greater risk of osteoporosis, which makes bones brittle and easy to break.
