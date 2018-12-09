SBS Polish

Henryk Slawik 2018 award

SBS Polish

Henryk Slawik Award

Henryk Slawik Award Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2018 at 4:02pm, updated 9 December 2018 at 4:17pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In Melbourne took place a ceremony of Henryk Slawik Award, granted by the Australian Association of Polish Jews and their Descendants. The ceremony took place at Jewish Holocaust Museum and Research Centre. This year, the award received the president of the Polish Community Council of Victoria, Mr. Marian Pawlik OAM and the organization he chairs.

Published 9 December 2018 at 4:02pm, updated 9 December 2018 at 4:17pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...