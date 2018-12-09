Henryk Slawik 2018 award

Henryk Slawik Award Source: SBS
Published 9 December 2018 at 4:02pm, updated 9 December 2018 at 4:17pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
In Melbourne took place a ceremony of Henryk Slawik Award, granted by the Australian Association of Polish Jews and their Descendants. The ceremony took place at Jewish Holocaust Museum and Research Centre. This year, the award received the president of the Polish Community Council of Victoria, Mr. Marian Pawlik OAM and the organization he chairs.
