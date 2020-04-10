SBS Polish

"Herring"

SBS Polish

Śledź

Source: Wikipedia.en

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2020 at 12:27pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Herring" is one of the stories contained in the book "Lives of playful sentences", the recently deceased cultural anthropologist Professor Ludwik Stommy. We present archival recordings of fragments of the book in the interpretation of Andrzej Siedlecki.

Published 10 April 2020 at 12:27pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...