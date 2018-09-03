SBS Polish

Hiking the World

SBS Polish

Mariusz Hańka i Maciek Baziak w Galapagos

Mariusz Hańka i Maciek Baziak w Galapagos Source: Mariusz Hańka i Maciek Baziak

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 September 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 1 October 2018 at 3:44pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mariusz Honka and Maciek Badziak left Poland 3 years ago..and still keep 'hiking'. Part 2 about the travel through scariest drug's regions of South America.

Published 3 September 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 1 October 2018 at 3:44pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...