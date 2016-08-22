Historian on the Warsaw Uprising

Warsaw Uprising 1944 Source: Public Domain Wikipedia
Published 22 August 2016 at 4:23pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Warsaw Uprising of 1944 - a heroic and tragic 63-day struggle to liberate World War II Warsaw from Nazi/German occupation. The uprisings failure allowed the pro-Soviet Polish administration, rather than the Polish government-in-exile in London, to gain control of Poland. The interview with historian professor Patryk Pleskot.
Published 22 August 2016 at 4:23pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share