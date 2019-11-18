SBS Polish

History of Poland - similarities of old and new age politics

SBS Polish

Polish History

Book "Przedmurze Cywilizacji" by Michael Morys-Twarowski Source: Grupa wydawnicza ZNAK

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2019 at 4:51pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Michael Morys-Twarowski, lawyer and americanist, doctor of history, author of historical bestsellers: "Polish Gods of War" and "Polish Empire", in his latest book "Rampart of Civilization" "Przedmurze Civilizacji" writes about the old age political strategies of the Polish royals.

Published 18 November 2019 at 4:51pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...