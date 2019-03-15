SBS Polish

'Holocaust forgotten by the world'

Elżbieta Brzeska, Dariusz Grzybkowski i Dr Piotr Szubarczyk

Elżbieta Brzeska, Dariusz Grzybkowski i Dr. Piotr Szubarczyk at SBS Radio Melbourne. Source: SBS

Published 15 March 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 15 March 2019 at 2:54pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Dr. Piotr Szubarczyk, chief specialist of the Institute of National Remembrance ( IPN ) in Gdańsk is presenting in Australia a series of speeches about anticommunists movement in Poland. Presentation of the lectures will be accompanied by the recital of patriotic song by Dariusz Grzybkowski.

