Homelessness linked to housing affordability

A homeless woman sits on a street corner in central Brisbane Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Published 12 August 2018 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:34pm
By Anna Sadurska, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The homelessness crisis in Australia is getting worst... At the last census, there were more than 116 000 people with no permanent home in the country. And with no clear national plan to fight homelessness and a lack of affordable housing, there's no sign of things getting better.
Published 12 August 2018 at 3:03pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:34pm
By Anna Sadurska, Audrey Bourget
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share